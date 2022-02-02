video-of-thessaloniki-deadly-attack-made-public

A video showing the suspects fleeing the scene of the murder of a 19-year-old man and the attack on his friends was made public on Wednesday. It shows the suspects running to two stopped cars that were waiting for the perpetrators to escape the area. The video was made public by local news website thestival.gr

A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident after he was identified by one of the victims. He is a member of the Palaion Patron Germanou Street PAOK fan club and has a history of violence-related offenses, including charges of assault with a bladed weapon in 2019 near the scene of the murder.

A police search of the PAOK fan club found and seized several items including several switchblades, motorcycle helmets, lead pipes, wooden bats, flares, and an assortment of other tools.

In a tweet after the arrest, Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said that the prime minister has been informed of the latest developments, while vowing that the authorities remain committed to holding perpetrators accountable under law.