Commission dismisses ‘ludicrous’ report on EU scepticism over Greek reforms

The European Commission vehemently denied on Wednesday a news report claiming that Brussels was delaying the disbursement of the first tranche of EU Recovery Funds for Greece, due to Athens’ inability to implement reforms, and that it was working on an emergency plan for a technocratic government if these weaknesses persist.

Responding to journalists during a regular press briefing on the report which was published on the Euractiv website, Commision’s Chief spokesman, Eric Mamer said, “we won’t stoop so low as to comment on such a ludicrous and completely unfounded story.”

Other officials – veterans of the Greek debt crisis – were anonymously equally scathing, describing the report as “utter nonsense,” and recalling times when they had to deny that the Commission was demanding that Greece sell some of its islands.