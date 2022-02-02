NEWS

Commission dismisses ‘ludicrous’ report on EU scepticism over Greek reforms

commission-dismisses-ludicrous-report-on-eu-scepticism-over-greek-reforms

The European Commission vehemently denied on Wednesday a news report claiming that Brussels was delaying the disbursement of the first tranche of EU Recovery Funds for Greece, due to Athens’ inability to implement reforms, and that it was working on an emergency plan for a technocratic government if these weaknesses persist.

Responding to journalists during a regular press briefing on the report which was published on the Euractiv website, Commision’s Chief spokesman, Eric Mamer said, “we won’t stoop so low as to comment on such a ludicrous and completely unfounded story.”

Other officials – veterans of the Greek debt crisis – were anonymously equally scathing, describing the report as “utter nonsense,” and recalling times when they had to deny that the Commission was demanding that Greece sell some of its islands.

EU Economy
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

EU funds will help with birth-boosting incentives

govt-and-eu-sign-funding-agreement-for-greece-2-0-plan
ECONOMY

Govt and EU sign funding agreement for Greece 2.0 plan

[AP]
NEWS

Women push against being left behind amid pandemic recovery

in-boost-to-recovery-eu-approves-investment-plans-of-12-countries-including-greece
NEWS

In boost to recovery, EU approves investment plans of 12 countries, including Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen present Greece's national recovery plan at the Ancient Agora in Athens, Greece, on June 17, 2021. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]
NEXT GENERATION EU

Von der Leyen: Greek recovery plan to ‘transform economy’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets students at the Pavilion of Knowledge in Lisbon, Portugal June 16, 2021. [Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
NEWS

Commission head visiting Athens to meet PM, present Greek recovery plan