No let-up in Covid deaths, with 106 new fatalities

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities reported 18,825 new coronavirus cases and 106 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 561 intubated patients being treated across Greece’s Intensive Care Units.

The new cases of the virus were identified from 311,547 tests, a positivity rate of 6.04%.

In Attica, Greece’s most populous region, there were 5,190 new cases reported, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 2,241 cases.

The new cases brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 1,984,544, with a total of 23,721 virus-related deaths over the same period.