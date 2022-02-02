aris-fc-pays-tribute-to-slain-fan

Fans of Thessaloniki side Aris hoisted banners paying tribute to Alkis Kambanos in their home grounds, two days after the 19-year-old student was murdered in an incident involving hooligans from a rival club.

The banners went up in Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium shortly before a scheduled match with visiting Athens side AEK.

“Words are unnecessary. Rest in peace, Alkis. You were taken in a cowardly and unjust way. May your soul be our guide,” the banner stated.

Both sides held a minute’s silence before the game and laid wreaths.

Earlier, Aris players laid a jersey displaying the number 19 at the spot where the young man was killed.

Photographers covering the match said they would produce only black-and-white images of the game as an expression of their sorrow and anger at Kambanos’s murder.

Earlier, police arrested a man in connection with the incident after he was identified by one of the victims. He is a member of the Palaion Patron Germanou Street PAOK fan club and has a history of violence-related offenses, including charges of assault with a bladed weapon in 2019 near the scene of the recent murder.