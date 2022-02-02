skai-denies-payments-to-adonis-georgiadis

Skai TV has denied online reports of supposed past payments to Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, calling them “fake news.”

In a statement issued Wednesday, Skai TV said the payments were made in 2016-17 to Georgiadis’ wife, Evgenia Manolidou, for her appearance in a TV show and were paid to an account which is in her name only.

“Those who orchestrate the mendacious and extremely defamatory postings are known ‘journalists’ who have made it their profession to mislead public opinion…it is time for (the judicial system) to deal seriously with such phenomena of journalistic wretchedness,” adds Skai.