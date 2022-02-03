Thessaloniki teen’s murder suspect to appear before prosecutor

On Tuesday, people placed candles, flowers and notes, as well as scarves and jerseys of Aris sports club at the site where the victim, 19-year-old Alkiviadis Kampanos, was killed Tuesday in a knife attack. [Dimitris Tosidis/Intime News]

The main suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old man in Thessaloniki last Tuesday will appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

According to the police file, the 23-year-old could face charges of homicide with intent, causing dangerous bodily harm, getting involved in a clash resulting in death, as well as violations of the laws on weapons and sports.

Police sources said the suspect had been previously involved in another incident of hooligan violence in March 2019 near the scene of Tuesday’s killing. The case file from that incident has still not moved forward.

Alkiviadis Kampanos, a student, was sitting with four friends when a group of at least 10 individuals traveling in two cars pulled up asking them which club they supported. They then attacked them with sharp objects, one of which was a karambit knife.

The 19-year-old was stabbed in the upper thigh and bled to death while two of his friends, aged between 18 and 20, were being treated for injuries to the head and buttocks.

Two friends of the victim, aged 19 and 20, were injured in the deadly attack. Repoted to be in good health, the two are expected to be discharged from Papanikolaou hospital on Thursday.

In a raid on a hangout for PAOK football club fans in central Thessaloniki, police found a mini-arsenal of weapons, including icepicks, knives, lump hammers, shovels, fireworks, wooden and metal bats and pitchforks.