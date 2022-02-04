NEWS

Spruce-up for metro sites

spruce-up-for-metro-sites

Architectural tenders have been announced for sprucing up areas dug up for stations on the new Athens metro’s Line 4, whose construction will begin next year.

More specifically, the Infrastructure Ministry and the Attiko Metro company announced their intention to hold revamp tenders for Kolonaki, Exarchia and Kypseli squares and the areas around the Dikastiria, Alexandra, Akadimia and Evangelismos stops.

The decision was taken after a months-long debate regarding the impact of the new stations on the city’s public spaces, triggered after the controversial removal of trees from Kolonaki Square and Rizari Park.

Transport
[InTime News]
