Ships in the port of Piraeus bound for the islands of the Cyclades remained docked on Thursday due to strong winds reaching up 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Routes from the port of Rafina to the Cyclades islands, and the routes from the port of Lavrio to Kea and Kythnos were also cancelled.

Port authorities advised passengers planning to travel to contact their travel agents before setting off.

[AMNA]