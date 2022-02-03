NEWS

Homeless in Piraeus vaccinated against Covid-19

Mobile its of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) started vaccinating the homeless against Covid-19 in the port city of Piraeus on Wednesday.

The unit was accompanied by Athens Medical School professor and epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras, EODY head Theoklis Zaoutis and Deputy Minister for Social Affairs Domna Michailidou who spoke with the homeless and presented the benefits of vaccination, while answering questions about the safety of the jabs.

EODY also provided rapid tests to those who wished it while teams distributed sleeping bags, blankets, winter clothes and food.

The action was a cooperation between EODY, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Doctors of the World and OKANA drug rehabilitation centers.

