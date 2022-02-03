Main suspect in Thessaloniki teen’s murder charged with homicide

The main suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old man in Thessaloniki last Tuesday was charged with a slew of felonies and misdemeanours on Thursday, while giving him time until Monday to present his testimony.

The prosecutor charged the 23-year-old with homicide with intent, attempted homicide, assault with the aggravating provisions of the law on sports law, carrying and using weapons.

Alkis Kampanos, a student, was sitting with four friends when a group of at least 10 individuals traveling in two cars pulled up asking them which club they supported. They then attacked them with sharp objects, one of which was a Karambit knife.

The 19-year-old was stabbed in the upper thigh and bled to death while two of his friends, aged 19 and 20, were injured in the deadly attack. The two are expected to be discharged from Papanikolaou hospital on Thursday.

The suspect was also charged him with a series of misdemeanors relating to the findings of a police raid in an illegal soccer fan club: operating a sports club without a license, possession of items that can cause damage, possession of crackers, illegal possession of firearms and accepting proceeds of crime.

For the misdemeanours, he was led before a court after being charged.

The 23-year-old is a member of the Palaion Patron Germanou Street PAOK fan club and was arrested on Wednesday after he was identified by one of the victims. He has a history of violence-related offenses, including charges of assault with a bladed weapon in 2019 near the scene of the murder.