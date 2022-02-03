garbage-truck-catches-fire-on-motorway

A garbage truck caught on fire on the motorway connecting Athens to the central Greek city of Lamia on Thursday afternoon. According to reports from the scene, there were two people onboard the truck at the time.

According to local news site Lamianow, the fire started at the hydraulic system located at the back of the truck. The driver of the vehicle pulled to the side of the road and the two passengers attempted to extinguish the fire. Hellenic Fire Service vehicles rushed to the site and were able to put out the fire before it completely destroyed the truck.

Both the driver and passenger were not injured during the accident.