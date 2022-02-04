NEWS

40,000 new appointments available for children aged 5-11

With the demand for the vaccination of children aged 5-11 rising, health authorities added 40,000 new appointments in Attica for February.

The new inoculation lines were added in the mega vaccination centres Promitheas and Peristeri and are available as of Friday.

The total number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 in Greece stands at 90 to 100 and ranges between 2% and 2.5% of the overall number of patients, according to Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and member of the government’s experts committee Vana Papaevangelou on Thursday.

Children receive a two-dose jab of a smaller Pfizer vaccine dose with an interval of 21 days.

 

[Reuters]
