police-find-second-knife-relating-to-thessaloniki-murder-case

Greek Police (ELAS) have found a second knife they believe is connected with the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos this week in Thessaloniki, state-run broadcaster ERT said Friday.

The knife bears blood stains and has ben transferred to police labs for further evaluation, it added.

There were no details as to where the weapon was discovered, but the news comes a day after authorities raided fan clubs associated with the PAOK and Aris soccer teams in the northern port city.

The police investigation focused its attention on the PAOK Makedones club and on the association of PAOK fans in Stavroupoli.

The finding is added to a knife and a baseball bat already recovered by the authorities during the investigation.

Another TV channel reported that the country’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) is also getting involved in the investigation.

Kampanos was attacked along with two friends by a group of at least 10 individuals with knives and rods late Monday night. A 23-year-old known to police authorities was arrested and charged Thursday with one count of homicide and two of attempted murder. He was given until Monday to prepare his defense.

He was also convicted on five other charges stemming from the police search at the PAOK fan club, specifically operating a fan club without a proper license, possession of items that can cause damage, possession of crackers, possession of illegal firearms, and accepting proceeds arising from criminal activity. He was sentenced to four years and three months imprisonment, without the possibility of parole, and a fine of 2,200 euros.