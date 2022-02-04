health-minister-refutes-alleged-diminished-role-of-pandemic-expert

Health Minister Thanos Plevris rebutted on Friday media reports according to which the government has limited the role of Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, epidemiologist and scientific advisor on the pandemic, in the regular government briefings.

“The regular briefing of the political leadership of the Ministry of Health is continued by Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, who, of course, has full access to all epidemiological data in the country. Any report alleging that access to the data has been blocked is completely inaccurate,” he said in a statement.

Plevris added that the latest briefing on the pandemic by Tsiodras took place earlier on Friday.