NEWS

Police extends raids to soccer fan clubs in Athens

police-extends-raids-to-soccer-fan-clubs-in-athens

The Hellenic Police raided several soccer fan clubs in Athens on Friday, following similar operations in Thessaloniki on Thursday.

The operations are part of an investigation into the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos this week in Thessaloniki from hooligans.

According to police sources, the raids started in the PAOK club on Halkokondyli Street, near Omonoia, in central Athens and continues in the fan clubs of other teams. 

Dozens of officers from various police services are taking place in the operations, the same source said, adding that no detentions have yet been made.

Kampanos was attacked along with two friends by a group of at least 10 individuals with knives and rods late Monday night. A 23-year-old known to police authorities was arrested and charged Thursday with one count of homicide and two of attempted murder. He was given until Monday to prepare his defense.

Crime Soccer
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Police find second knife relating to Thessaloniki murder case

[AP]
NEWS

Murder sparks crackdown on hooligans

[Intime News]
NEWS

Main suspect in Thessaloniki teen’s murder charged with homicide

On Tuesday, people placed candles, flowers and notes, as well as scarves and jerseys of Aris sports club at the site where the victim, 19-year-old Alkiviadis Kampanos, was killed Tuesday in a knife attack. [Dimitris Tosidis/Intime News]
NEWS

Thessaloniki teen’s murder suspect to appear before prosecutor

[Hellenic Police]
NEWS

Hooligans’ arsenal found at fan club

thessaloniki-in-grip-of-hooligan-violence
NEWS

Thessaloniki in grip of hooligan violence