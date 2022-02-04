Covid: 18,640 new cases, 88 deaths, 564 intubated

Health authorities announced 18,640 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, an increase on Thursday’s figure of 17,662.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 88 deaths, compared to 106 on the previous day.

There were 564 patients on ventilators, four fewer than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 77.8% are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,020,846 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 23,927 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 402 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,678 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 35 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.