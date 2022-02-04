supreme-court-prosecutor-calls-for-zero-tolerance-of-football-hooliganism

A Supreme Court prosecutor has called on his colleagues around the country to use the full force of the law against people involved in football hooliganism.

In a circular, Zacharias Kokkinakis, deputy prosecutor at the country’s top court, said that hooligans caught red-handed should be arrested on the spot, prosecuted within 30 days and made serve their sentences in prison.

The directive comes in the wake of an attack linked to violent fan rivalry that left a 19-year-old man, Alkis Kambanos, dead after he was knifed by rival fans in Thessaloniki on Monday.

Kokkinakis stated that due to Covid-19-related restrictions, fan-based violence has spread beyond stadiums and has taken on the characteristics of serious crime.

He said that in cases involving multiple perpetrators, they should be investigated for forming a criminal gang. [AMNA]