thessaly-farmers-take-to-the-streets-over-costs

Farmers from throughout the central region of Thessaly set up roadblocks with their tractors Friday to protest growing production costs sparked by price hikes in energy, fertilizers and pesticides. They also said they will escalate mobilizations.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Spilios Livanos announced measures totaling 170 million euros to support farmers, which, he acknowledged in a statement, are at a pivotal point in view of the implementation of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) but also under pressure from multiple crises.

The measures include power bill subsidies for the period between August to December 2021 at a cost of €50 million. Livanos promised that farmers and agricultural enterprises can also expect aid for the electricity bills of January and February. VAT on fertilizers will also be reduced from 13% to 6%, at a cost of €20 million.