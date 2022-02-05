NEWS

Platform opens for claims by snowbound drivers

platform-opens-for-claims-by-snowbound-drivers
[Intime News]

The submission of compensation claims began Friday by motorists who spent hours trapped on Athens’ main ring-road during the snowstorm almost a fortnight ago, the tollway’s private operator, Attiki Odos, said.

Applicants are asked to state the details of their vehicle, the points from which they entered and eventually exited the highway, as well as the specific time. They must also declare if they paid the toll fee and how the transaction occurred.

Moreover, they are also asked to indicate if they made phone contact with the company and to send photos taken during their confinement. It has not yet been clarified whether the beneficiaries will be asked to sign a waiver that they will make no further claims against the company. 

The electronic platform is accessible through the Attiki Odos website, aodos.gr. It has not been specified whether drivers can submit their claims in a non-digital way.

Transport Justice
READ MORE
The signatories argue that the preservation of the antiquities in their original location is consistent with the state’s obligation to preserve cultural heritage.
NEWS

Council of State green-lights removal of antiquities from Thessaloniki metro station

[AP]
NEWS

Murder sparks crackdown on hooligans

prosecutor-to-investigate-attica-power-outages
NEWS

Prosecutor to investigate Attica power outages

[AP]
NEWS

Cyprus court upholds vaccination certificate requirements

investigation-into-two-politicians-shelved-in-novartis-case
NEWS

Investigation into two politicians shelved in Novartis case

[InTime News]
NEWS

Prosecutor orders investigation into Attiki Odos over snow failures