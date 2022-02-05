platform-opens-for-claims-by-snowbound-drivers

The submission of compensation claims began Friday by motorists who spent hours trapped on Athens’ main ring-road during the snowstorm almost a fortnight ago, the tollway’s private operator, Attiki Odos, said.

Applicants are asked to state the details of their vehicle, the points from which they entered and eventually exited the highway, as well as the specific time. They must also declare if they paid the toll fee and how the transaction occurred.

Moreover, they are also asked to indicate if they made phone contact with the company and to send photos taken during their confinement. It has not yet been clarified whether the beneficiaries will be asked to sign a waiver that they will make no further claims against the company.

The electronic platform is accessible through the Attiki Odos website, aodos.gr. It has not been specified whether drivers can submit their claims in a non-digital way.