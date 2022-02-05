NEWS

Cypriots eager to buy hybrid or electric cars

When asked about future car purchases, 85% of Cypriot car buyers say they will either buy a hybrid or electric car.

This figure is 70 points higher than the percentage of Cypriots who said they would buy a diesel or petrol vehicle (15%), according to the 2021-2022 Climate Survey published this week by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

More specifically, 51% would purchase a hybrid vehicle, which is much higher than the figure for Greeks (41%). Another 34% would opt for an electric vehicle, while that rate comes to 40% for Greeks.

Cypriot car buyers aged 30-64 are particularly interested in buying a hybrid vehicle (57%), while young people aged 15-29 are primarily inclined to opt for an electric vehicle (40%). Cypriots seem to be less inclined to choose a petrol/diesel vehicle: 24% of young people would purchase this type of car, 11 points above the figure for respondents aged 30-64 (13%).

Meanwhile, 6% of the overall Cypriot population say they do not have a vehicle now and are not planning to buy one (seven points below the EU average).

Transport Cyprus
