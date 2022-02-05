NEWS

Three sinking buildings evacuated in east Attica

three-sinking-buildings-evacuated-in-east-attica
[Glomex/ERT]

Three small apartment buildings in eastern Attica have been evacuated as they are gradually swallowed up by receding earth, as a result of wildfires and heavy rainfall, state broadcaster ERT reported on Saturday.

The three buildings are located next to each other on the banks of a stream in Neos Voutzas, a suburb of the port town of Rafina. Neos Voutzas was the epicenter of the deadly 2018 wildfire in eastern Attica that razed hundreds of homes and incinerated thousands of trees.

According to ERT, since losing its tree coverage, the area floods with every big downpour, which has eroded the soil beneath the foundations of the three buildings.

Rafina Mayor Vangelis Bournous told ERT that studies are under way to determine whether the problem is more widespread, while adding that there is evidence to suggest previous authorities had granted building licenses for dozens of plots that had not passed a geological survey.

Environment
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Stranded whale calf found dead

environmental-protection-plan-funds-at-risk-due-to-ministrys-delays
NEWS

Environmental protection plan funds at risk due to ministry’s delays

dogs-killed-in-possible-wolf-attack-in-northern-attica
NEWS

Dogs killed in possible wolf attack in northern Attica

Flamingos are seen at the Vjosa-Narte Protected area in Vlora, Albania, Jan. 26, 2022. [Reuters/Florion Goga]
NEWS

New Albania airport threatens flamingo refuge, conservationists say

[InTime News]
NEWS

Climate change blamed for explosion in Greece’s wild boar population

fuel-removed-from-freighter-stranded-off-crete
NEWS

Fuel removed from freighter stranded off Crete