sartzetakis-funeral-to-be-held-monday

The funeral service for Christos Sartzetakis, who passed away last week at the age of 92, will be held at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral at noon Monday.

The former president will then be laid to rest at the First Cemetery in a ceremony that will be attended only by a close circle of family and friends in observance of health safety protocols.

Sartzetakis died in the early hours of Thursday from acute respiratory failure after catching pneumonia.

A prominent judge who was jailed and tortured in the 1967-74 military dictatorship, he served as president of Greece from 1985 to 1990, succeeding Konstantinos Karamanlis. He had been nominated by the socialist PASOK party.