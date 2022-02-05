NEWS

New Crete archbishop enthroned

The new archbishop of Crete, Eugenios, was enthroned on Saturday at the metropolitan church of Agios Minas in the city of Iraklio.

The enthronement ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and dozens of other government and local officials.

The new archbishop used the occasion to take a swipe at the stance of some clerics with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They threaten our health,” he said of vaccine deniers in the ranks of the Church of Greece.

“They even threaten our Christian sentiments since it is impossible for a Christian to be a fundamentalist and a fanatic,” he added.

