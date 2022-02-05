Minister: sports clubs must be accountable for their fan associations

Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said Saturday night that sports clubs should be held accountable for their fan clubs, which, in turn, should have verifiable membership registers.

Speaking successively to TV stations Alpha and Skai, the minister said the fan clubs should not henceforth be allowed to use the name of a sports club to create hooligan gangs.

“The fan clubs should be subject to constant inspections,” Theodorikakos said.

Authorities continue their hunt for persons associated with the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos, victim of a planned hooligan attack Thursday, during which two of his friends were also injured.