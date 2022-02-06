NEWS

PM to host meeting on fan violence on Monday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will host a high-level meeting on fan violence on Monday at the Maximos Mansion. Participants will include Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos, and Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras.

The meeting has been called as investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest those involved in the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos on Monday.

Kampanos was attacked along with two friends by a group of at least 10 individuals with knives and rods late at night over their club allegiance. A 23-year-old known to police authorities was arrested and charged on Thursday with one count of homicide and two of attempted murder. He was given until Monday to prepare his defense.

