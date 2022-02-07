vaccination-certificates-expire-without-booster

People who received the last of two doses of a coronavirus vaccine seven months ago or longer and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot more than three months ago, are no longer considered fully vaccinated in Greece.

Starting Monday, their vaccination certificates will be considered expired after Greek health authorities set stricter limits with regards to the primary vaccination series, and they will have to get a booster shot to be regarded as fully covered once more.

It is not clear if EU certificates – which are valid for nine months after completion of vaccination – will be considered valid to enter museums, shops, restaurants and other indoor venues once in Greece if more than seven months have elapsed from the last dose.

Greece on Sunday reported 10,985 new cases of coronavirus and 95 more deaths. According to the same data, 551 patients were on ventilators.