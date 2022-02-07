NEWS

Athens condemns Soumela Monastery dance music event

The Greek Foreign Ministry has condemned a decision by the Turkish authorities to allow what appears to be an electronic dance music event at the monastery of Panagia Soumela in Trabzon.

Footage shared on social media showed people dance as a DJ plays loud electronic music in the courtyard of the historic monastery. 

It could not be confirmed when the event took place.

In a statement Monday, the ministry denounced the “offensive” incident, adding it amounted to a “desecration of the monument.”

It called upon the Turkish authorities to respect the holy site and ensure that similar acts are not repeated in the future.

Founded by Greeks in the 4th century, the monastery is on the tentative list for inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

 

 

Turkey Diplomacy Religion
