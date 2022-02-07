covid-deaths-rise-above-100-again

The number of Covid-related deaths rose above 100 again on Monday after the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 95 on Sunday and 72 on Saturday.

In its daily bulletin, EODY announced 109 deaths, while the number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday was 18,855 versus 10,985 the day before.

The new cases were identified from a total of 125,708 tests, a positivity rate of 15%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported 4,698 coronavirus cases while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 2,394.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,066,696, with a total of 24,210 deaths over the same period.