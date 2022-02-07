suspect-in-thessaloniki-murder-remanded-in-custody-after-hearing

A 23-year-old suspect, the first to be arrested, in the murder of Alkis Kampanos in Thessaloniki was temporarily remanded in custody after his hearing on Monday. The suspect, who faces murder and attempted murder charges among others, has denied the charges.

According to Grtimes.gr, the defendant admitted to being present with his car at the crime scene to the prosecutor but denied being part of the group that carried out the attack and stated he only drove the assailants to and from the area. His lawyer stated that pre-trial custody was expected after the 23-year-old admitted to being at the scene of the crime but reiterated his client’s claim that he did not leave the car.

The defendant named some of those involved in attack and stated that they only meant to intimidate the group. He stated his deep regret over the attack but stressed that not only did he not perpetrate the murder, but that he did not participate in the attack in general.

According to information, his fingerprints were not found on the murder weapon.

The remaining eight arrested suspects have been given until Wednesday to prepare their defence and face the same charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Alkis Kambanos and his friends were attacked late last Monday by a large group of assailants in an attack connected to football fan rivalry. 19-year-old Kampanos was stabbed and severely beaten, while two of his friends were injured.