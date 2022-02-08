FM promotes Greece’s UNSC candidacy

The promotion of Greece’s candidacy for the position of non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council as well as its position on a number of topics was central to Monday’s visit to London by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, as it will be for his trip today to Rome.

“I’m back in the UK, first to see the ambassadors accredited in Athens – I will do the same in Rome – in an effort, on the one hand, to promote our candidacy for the UN Security Council, and to inform them about the Greek positions on a number of issues,” Dendias said in London Monday.

Referring to his meeting with Chris Heaton-Harris, who is acting foreign secretary as Liz Truss is in isolation with Covid-19, Dendias said that the agenda also included issues related to implementation of the bilateral memorandum of cooperation, which was signed after the withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

“The United Kingdom remains a major global player, and any contact with the British government is of great importance to us, to the Greek government, to the Mitsotakis government,” Dendias said.

According to diplomatic sources, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans and Eastern Europe were also expected to be on the table.

He was also scheduled to meet with the ambassadors of the Bahamas and Brunei to the UK, which have concurrent accreditation to Greece. In Rome on Tuesday he will meet with the executive director of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley.

He is also expected to have meetings with the ambassadors of a number of African and Latin American countries to Italy with concurrent accreditation to Greece. These countries include Angola, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Niger, Uganda, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania, Haiti, Bolivia, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras, Paraguay, Oman, Uzbekistan and Yemen.