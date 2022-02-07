NEWS

Crete police nab 3 of 5 escapees from holding cells

crete-police-nab-3-of-5-escapees-from-holding-cells
[INTIME - File Photo]

Police say that they have captured three of the five detainees who escaped from holding cells at the Chania courthouse, on the island of Crete, Monday morning.

The other two are still at large and hunted by special police units, police said Monday evening.

The three apprehended persons split from the other two and headed to Iraklio, the island’s largest city, by car.

Police the five escapees were a Pakistani national convicted for multiple murders and four Albanians, two of them already convicted for theft. Police didn’t specify which ones were captured.

Three police officers have been placed on leave.

Crime
READ MORE
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 3, 2021 [Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann]
NEWS

Credit Suisse faces money laundering charges in Bulgarian cocaine traffickers trial

[InTime News]
NEWS

Suspect in Thessaloniki murder remanded in custody after hearing

[AP]
NEWS

Greece steps up measures to fight hooliganism after killing of soccer fan

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police compile ‘black list’ of hooligans

[INTIME]
NEWS

8 arrested for football fan murder

pm-to-host-meeting-on-fan-violence-on-monday
NEWS

PM to host meeting on fan violence on Monday