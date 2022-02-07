crete-police-nab-3-of-5-escapees-from-holding-cells

Police say that they have captured three of the five detainees who escaped from holding cells at the Chania courthouse, on the island of Crete, Monday morning.

The other two are still at large and hunted by special police units, police said Monday evening.

The three apprehended persons split from the other two and headed to Iraklio, the island’s largest city, by car.

Police the five escapees were a Pakistani national convicted for multiple murders and four Albanians, two of them already convicted for theft. Police didn’t specify which ones were captured.

Three police officers have been placed on leave.