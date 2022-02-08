20-year-old-assaulted-in-latest-case-of-fan-violence

A 20-year-old man was assaulted in the Athens suburb of Galatsi late Monday in an attack linked to soccer fan rivalry.

The victim was stopped by a group of young men who demanded to know what team he supports. When he refused to answer their question, they hit him in the head with an unused flare.

The victim reported the attack to the police.

Authorities Monday pledged to toughen the rules governing supporters’ associations following the brutal killing of a young soccer fan in the northern port city of Thessaloniki last week.