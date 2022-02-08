NEWS

20-year-old assaulted in latest case of fan violence

20-year-old-assaulted-in-latest-case-of-fan-violence
File photo.

A 20-year-old man was assaulted in the Athens suburb of Galatsi late Monday in an attack linked to soccer fan rivalry.

The victim was stopped by a group of young men who demanded to know what team he supports. When he refused to answer their question, they hit him in the head with an unused flare.

The victim reported the attack to the police.

Authorities Monday pledged to toughen the rules governing supporters’ associations following the brutal killing of a young soccer fan in the northern port city of Thessaloniki last week.

Crime Soccer
READ MORE
culprits-break-the-hooligan-omerta
NEWS

Culprits break the hooligan omerta

[AP]
NEWS

Greece steps up measures to fight hooliganism after killing of soccer fan

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police compile ‘black list’ of hooligans

[InTime News]
NEWS

Swift trials, stiffer penalties for hooligans

[InTime News]
NEWS

Supreme Court prosecutor calls for zero tolerance of football hooliganism

police-extends-raids-to-soccer-fan-clubs-in-athens
NEWS

Police extends raids to soccer fan clubs in Athens