NEWS

Patriarch protests to Ankara over DJ performance at Sumela monastery

patriarch-protests-to-ankara-over-dj-performance-at-sumela-monastery

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios has sent a complaint to Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy in the wake of footage showing a DJ playing electronic music at the historic Monastery of Panagia Soumela in the mountainous Trabzon region, known among Greeks as Trapezounta.

In his letter, Vartholomaios describes the incident as an insult to the monument, a candidate for UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites, saying that granting permission for the event was “incompatible with its religious character and its history.” 

The Greek Foreign Minister on Monday said the footage was “offensive” and “a desecration” of the monument. It also urged Turkish authorities “to do their utmost to prevent such acts from being repeated.” 

Greek and Cypriot MEPs of the European People’s Party also submitted a parliamentary question to the Commission over the incident. 

There has been no reaction from the Turkish authorities.

Founded in the 4th century, Sumela today operates as a museum administered by the Turkish Culture Ministry.

 

 

Religion Turkey
READ MORE
greece-protests-to-turkey-over-disco-band-at-sumela-monastery
NEWS

Greece protests to Turkey over disco band at Sumela monastery

[AP]
NEWS

Schinas praises ‘global leader’ Vartholomaios, says dialogue key to reopening of Halki seminary

Pope Francis leads a holy mass at GSP stadium in Nicosia, Friday. [AP]
NEWS

Pope calls for healing in split Cyprus, Orthodox archbishop raps Turkey

Pope Francis arrives at the Apostolos Varnavas Orthodox Cathedral in Nicosia, Friday. [AP]
NEWS

Pope meets Cyprus’ Orthodox leader to strengthen ties

[AP]
NEWS

Pope to meet Cyprus’ Orthodox leader to strengthen ties

us-urges-turkey-to-reopen-halki-seminary
NEWS

US urges Turkey to reopen Halki seminary