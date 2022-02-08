man-wanted-in-thessaloniki-murder-case-hands-himself-in

A 25-year-old man wanted as a suspect for the murder by soccer hooligans of a 19-year-old youth in Thessaloniki turned himself in on Tuesday.

The suspect, accompanied by a lawyer, appeared before an investigating magistrate voluntarily and was given a deadline to prepare his testimony.

He is to remain in custody until that time.

The man was the subject of an arrest warrant and a police had launched a manhunt for him.

He is the 10th person arrested in connection with the fatal assault on February 1, in which one man, Alkis Kampanos, was killed and two others were injured.

Of the 11 suspects accused of involvement in the incident, only a 20-year-old man remains at large. As police suspect he has fled to his native Albania, prosecutors are said to be planning to issue an international arrest warrant for him.