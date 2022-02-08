NEWS

Sakellaropoulou expresses shock at ‘desecration’ of Trabzon monastery

sakellaropoulou-expresses-shock-at-desecration-of-trabzon-monastery
[InTime News]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has expressed her shock at the “desecration” of the World Cultural Monument of Panagia Soumela in Turkey in the wake of footage showing a DJ playing electronic music at the historic monastery in the mountainous Trabzon region.

Inaugurating the exhibition “For Faith and Homeland: The Contribution of the Church to the Struggle of 1821,” at the Byzantine and Christian Museum of Athens on Tuesday, Sakellaropoulou described the museum as a place of art and memory, an ark not only for simple artifacts religious faith but also national symbols.

One of those symbols was the icon of the Panagia Soumela, which she said she needed to single out due to the “the recent desecration of this World Heritage Site.”

The Panagia Soumela icon is one “that Hellenism, especially Pontic Hellenism, considers an integral part of its identity, as it depicts the Mother of God, their guide and protector in the painful experience of uprooting and refugeedom,” the president said. [AMNA]

History Turkey Religion
READ MORE
greek-jews-welcome-russian-decision-to-return-holocaust-archives
NEWS

Greek Jews welcome Russian decision to return Holocaust archives 

mps-observe-a-minutes-silence-in-memory-of-the-holocaust
NEWS

MPs observe a minute’s silence in memory of the Holocaust

president-foreign-ministry-mark-international-holocaust-remembrance-day
NEWS

President, Foreign Ministry mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

[Intime News]
NEWS

Israeli envoy on Holocaust Day: ‘Eight decades ago our civilization went bankrupt’

greece-says-turkey-distorting-history
NEWS

Greece says Turkey distorting history

turkey-regrets-greek-presidents-comments-on-pontic-greeks
NEWS

Turkey ‘regrets’ Greek president’s comments on Pontic Greeks