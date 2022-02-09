NEWS

Mandatory tests for health workers without boosters

mandatory-tests-for-health-workers-without-boosters
[ANA-MPA]

Around 10,000 health professionals working in the National Health System who have not received a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine will now be required to take two rapid tests per week, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

As with other private and public sector employees, these health workers will cover the costs of their tests. 

Health Minister Thanos Plevris clarified that health workers who have not had a booster dose, seven months after the second dose of the vaccine or three months after the single-dose one, will not be suspended, as is the case with their unvaccinated colleagues. Their obligation, he stressed, will be to take two rapid tests per week. 

“No one is putting those who have received two doses in the same position as those who have not been vaccinated at all,” he said, adding that “those who have received two doses of the vaccine are also vaccinated.”

Health Vaccine Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Health workers to lose job unless they get Covid shot by March 31, says minister

protection-may-last-longer-after-vaccine-booster-dose
NEWS

Protection may last longer after vaccine booster dose

greece-sees-new-infection-spike-rules-out-drastic-measures
NEWS

Greece sees new infection spike, rules out drastic measures

[Matilde Campodonico/AP]
NEWS

Medical probe into anti-vax claims by gynecologists

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots, chant slogans and hold a Greek flag during a protest outside the Greek Parliament, in central Athens, on Wednesday, [AP]
NEWS

Health care workers in Greece protest mandatory vaccines

new-covid-drugs-expected-early-2022-says-minister
NEWS

New Covid drugs expected early 2022, says minister