mandatory-tests-for-health-workers-without-boosters

Around 10,000 health professionals working in the National Health System who have not received a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine will now be required to take two rapid tests per week, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

As with other private and public sector employees, these health workers will cover the costs of their tests.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris clarified that health workers who have not had a booster dose, seven months after the second dose of the vaccine or three months after the single-dose one, will not be suspended, as is the case with their unvaccinated colleagues. Their obligation, he stressed, will be to take two rapid tests per week.

“No one is putting those who have received two doses in the same position as those who have not been vaccinated at all,” he said, adding that “those who have received two doses of the vaccine are also vaccinated.”