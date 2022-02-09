NEWS

New school textbooks entering the digital age

[AMNA]

Podcasts and digital games will be introduced by the Education Ministry to Greek schools, as well as the inclusion of quick response (QR) codes in new textbooks allowing students to access applications such as texts, audio files, videos, presentations, 3D maps, simulations, educational games, 3D virtual tours and a host of other possibilities.

By scanning QR codes, students will be directed to complementary digital material on a topic.

It is estimated that in an average book of 150 pages there will be 80 citations, as they are all required to have one citation of digital material every two pages.

According to reports, relevant government announcements will be made in the near future.

The new books will be drafted based on 166 new school programs – 123 redesigned and 43 updated – for kindergarten, elementary and high school.

Education
