albanian-authorities-looking-for-suspect-in-kambanos-murder

An international arrest warrant issued by Greek authorities for an unnamed suspect in connection with the killing of a young football fan, who is believed to have fled to Albania after the murder, has reached the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Tirana.

Albanian authorities have launched an operation to track down and arrest the suspect, identified as a 20-year-old Albanian national.

Alkis Kambanos, 19, was stabbed and severely beaten by a gang of youths in the northern port city of Thessaloniki late February 1, in an attack connected to football fan rivalry.

Three of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder were scheduled to testify Wednesday.