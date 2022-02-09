NEWS

Dendias to meet Russian counterpart next week

dendias-to-meet-russian-counterpart-next-week
[Reuters]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on February 18, spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou told a news briefing Wednesday.

Bilateral relations and cooperation in the areas of economy and culture will be on the agenda of talks, Papaioannou said. Dendias and Lavrov will also discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and Eastern Europe, he said.

The meeting was announced amid tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West, nearly eight years after Russia annexed Ukraine’s southern Crimea peninsula.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the latter’s home in Sochi in December.

Politics Diplomacy
READ MORE
turkey-says-it-will-not-abandon-palestinian-support-for-closer-ties-to-israel
NEWS

Turkey says it will not abandon Palestinian support for closer ties to Israel

An abandoned Cyprus' military guard post has writing sprayed on its roof reading 'No borders' near the UN buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Jan 28. [AP]
NEWS

Nicosia blames Turkish Cypriots for impasse in peace talks

dendias-greece-ready-to-respond-to-any-security-challenge
NEWS

Dendias: Greece ready to respond to any security challenge

more-turkish-aggression-could-bring-in-sanctions-pm-tells-meps
NEWS

More Turkish aggression could bring in sanctions, PM tells MEPs

[Reuters]
NEWS

Erdogan tells EU envoys bloc ignored Turkey’s efforts to improve ties

[Reuters]
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey committed to EU membership, calls for ‘direct’ dialogue with Greece