dendias-to-meet-russian-counterpart-next-week

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on February 18, spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou told a news briefing Wednesday.

Bilateral relations and cooperation in the areas of economy and culture will be on the agenda of talks, Papaioannou said. Dendias and Lavrov will also discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and Eastern Europe, he said.

The meeting was announced amid tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West, nearly eight years after Russia annexed Ukraine’s southern Crimea peninsula.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the latter’s home in Sochi in December.