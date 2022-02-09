NEWS

Covid-19 deaths ease to 87, with 19,618 new cases

covid-19-deaths-ease-to-87-with-19618-new-cases
[SOOC]

The number of reported coronavirus-related deaths fell to 87 on Wednesday from 108 the previous day, health authorities said.

The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed 19,618 new cases from 22,889 the previous day and stated that there are currently 515 patients intubated in Intensive Care Unites across Greece versus 524 on Tuesday.

The new cases brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Greece to 2,109,999, with a total of 24,410 deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Reuters/ Fabrizio Bensch]
NEWS

WHO: Global Covid-19 case counts decline 17% in latest week

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Mandatory tests for health workers without boosters

[EPA/ Max Cavallari]
NEWS

Over 100 reported deaths for second straight day

[InTime News]
NEWS

Parent arrested in Crete after keeping kid out of school over Covid concerns

[AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis]
NEWS

Covid deaths rise above 100 again

This undated electron microscope image made available by the US National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes Covid-19. [AP]
NEWS

Alzheimer’s-like changes seen in Covid-19 patients’ brains