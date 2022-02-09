Covid-19 deaths ease to 87, with 19,618 new cases

The number of reported coronavirus-related deaths fell to 87 on Wednesday from 108 the previous day, health authorities said.

The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed 19,618 new cases from 22,889 the previous day and stated that there are currently 515 patients intubated in Intensive Care Unites across Greece versus 524 on Tuesday.

The new cases brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Greece to 2,109,999, with a total of 24,410 deaths over the same period.