Police smash human trafficking ring, arrest three

Three people were arrested last Friday as suspected members of a human trafficking ring that exploited women from Latin America whom they brought to Greece under false pretences. 

According to the police investigation, the accused set up their criminal organization sexually exploiting women at least since November 2021. Two members of the gang had undertaken the recruitment of women in a vulnerable economic state, obtaining their consent to work in Greece.

The gang followed a specific route to bring them into the country, indicating that it was cooperating with a network of traffickers located abroad. When they arrived, the third suspect would make them work in a brothel he owned. The gang also destroyed their travel documents to prevent them from fleeing.

During police raids in different venues, officers located and freed three female victims of the gang, all foreign nationals. Police also seized 415 euros, 10 cartridges, a metal gun barrel, small amount of cannabis, money transfer vouchers and mobile mobile phones.

The suspects are expected to face charges of forming a criminal organization, human trafficking and violations of the laws on addictive substances and weapons.

All three were led before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

