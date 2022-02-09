planned-march-in-memory-of-slain-fan-postponed-over-fears-of-violence

A planned march in Thessaloniki in memory of Alkis Kambanos, the young football fan stabbed to death by rival fans last week, has been postponed over fears that it could spark violent incidents between opposing fans.

Friends of the dead student had planned the march for February 19.

In a statement, organizers said that any clashes at the march would “tarnish the memory of Alkis and would contradict the purpose of the march.”

“The climate in the city is very charged and the planned march could reawaken these impulsive and inhuman feelings that are the cornerstone of hatred and division,” they said.