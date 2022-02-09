NEWS

Planned march in memory of slain fan postponed over fears of violence

planned-march-in-memory-of-slain-fan-postponed-over-fears-of-violence
[InTime News]

A planned march in Thessaloniki in memory of Alkis Kambanos, the young football fan stabbed to death by rival fans last week, has been postponed over fears that it could spark violent incidents between opposing fans.

Friends of the dead student had planned the march for February 19.

In a statement, organizers said that any clashes at the march would “tarnish the memory of Alkis and would contradict the purpose of the march.”

“The climate in the city is very charged and the planned march could reawaken these impulsive and inhuman feelings that are the cornerstone of hatred and division,” they said.

Protest
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Protesters torch equipment at Lesvos migrant camp, 4 arrested

[InTime News]
NEWS

Protesters torch excavators where migrant camp planned

thessaly-farmers-take-to-the-streets-over-costs
NEWS

Thessaly farmers take to the streets over costs

[InTime News]
NEWS

Government ‘stands by’ farmers, says minister

[AP]
NEWS

Report deciphers makeup and threat of anti-vaxxers

Migrants walk towards the Bosnia-Croatia border in attempt to cross it what they call “the game,” near Velika Kladusa, Sept. 29, 2020 [Reuters/Marko Djurica].
NEWS

Protest against migrant camp extension