Patras: investigation into deaths of three children from same family in three years

Prosecutors in the western city of Patras have ordered a preliminary investigation into the deaths of three young girls from the same family who died within three years of one another.

According to local news site thebest.gr, the investigation was launched in order to answer the questions of the girls’ parents as well as doctors.

Another local site, pelop.gr, reported that the cause of death of the latest fatality, a 9-year-old who died about 10 days ago, remains unclear.

