Greece, six others urged to update flood risk maps

Greece was among a list of countries including Cyprus, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovakia that the European Commission has urged to update their flood hazard and risk maps as required by the Floods Directive (2007/60/EC).

In the letters of formal notice it sent, the European Commission notes that flood hazard maps should cover the geographical areas which could be flooded, whereas flood risk maps ought to indicate the potential negative consequences associated with these flood scenarios.

These maps should form the basis for the drafting of flood risk management plans.

Member-states were supposed to notify the Commission of updates they made to their respective maps by December 2019.

The deadline for informing the Commission about the review and updating of these maps expired in March 2020.