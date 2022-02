deputy-fm-fragogiannis-on-two-day-visit-to-skopje

Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy & Openness Kostas Fragogiannis will be paying an official two-day visit to North Macedonia on Thursday.

He will be meeting with several state officials in the country’s newly elected government.

On Thursday afternoon, Fragogiannis will meet with North Macedonia’s Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi, and visit the heaquarters of Stopanska Banka to meet with bank executives.

Later the minister will attend a dinner in his honor by Deputy Prime Minister for European issues Bojan Marichic and Deputy Prime Minister in Charge of Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi.

On Friday, Fragogiannis will hold consecutive meetings with Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Fatmire Isaki, Deputy PM Marichic, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, Deputy PM Bytyqi, and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski.

[AMNA]