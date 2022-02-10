greece-welcomes-participation-in-2022-un-disarmament-conference-as-observer

Greek diplomatic sources welcomed on Thursday a decision by member states of the UN Conference on Disarmament to allow it to participate as observer, along with 36 other countries, in the work of the Conference during its the 2022 session.

The country’s requested was discussed along with that of other non-member states on February 3 and was accepted by all 65 permanent members.

The other countries that were accepted are: Albania, Angola, Armenia, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, Holy See, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Moldova, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovenia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Ambassador Li Song of China, President of the Conference on Disarmament, played an important role in achieving unanimity, according to the same sources.

The conference meets in Geneva.