Νew waste transfer station being created in Eleonas

[Shutterstock]

The new waste transfer station for Attica, whose construction has begun in the area of ​​Eleonas, is expected to lead to more efficient waste collection and a reduction of management costs for the Municipality of Athens.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis insisted yesterday that the benefits of the new facility “will be obvious every day in every neighborhood of Athens.”

The project, which has a budget of 13,766,226 euros, is financed by the European Union Partnership Agreement for the Development Framework (ESPA) and is expected to be fully operational in 2022.

