suspect-in-kambanos-killing-who-fled-to-albania-turns-himself-in

A 20-year-old Albanian who was wanted on an international arrest warrant in connection with the brutal killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan in Greece has turned himself in to Albanian authorities.

The suspect’s lawyer had earlier in the day told reporters in Thessaloniki in northern Greece that his client intended to surrender. The suspect was not directly involved in the murder, the lawer said, adding that his client was “devestated” over the incident.

Alkis Kambanos, 19, was fatally stabbed and severely beaten by a gang of youths in Thessaloniki late February 1.