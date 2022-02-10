daily-coronavirus-death-toll-remains-high-with-a-further-93-fatalities

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities announced 19,154 new coronavirus cases and 93 virus-related deaths on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health also stated that 516 people are being treated in Intensive Care Units across Greece.

The new cases were identified from 308,950 tests, a positivity rate of 6.02%.

There were a total of 5,012 new cases in Attica, Greece’s most populous region, with 2,316 cases in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The total recorded number of deaths rose to 24,507 since the start of the pandemic, from a total of 2,129,153 coronavirus cases.