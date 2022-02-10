NEWS

Three more suspects in Thessaloniki murder remanded in custody

three-more-suspects-in-thessaloniki-murder-remanded-in-custody

Three more suspects in the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos in Thessaloniki on February 1 were remanded in custody following their appearance in front of a prosecutor on Thursday. The appearance of two of the men, aged 21 and 23, went on for many hours before the judiciary reached its unanimous decision

So far six suspects have been remanded, with the remaining four arrested suspects expected to appear before the prosecutor on Friday. A further suspect in the case turned himself in to Albanian authorities on Thursday after he fled to the country.

Alkis Kampanos, 19, was fatally stabbed and severely beaten by a gang of youths in Thessaloniki late February 1 in an attack connected to football fan rivalry. Two of his friends were also injured in the attack.

 

 

